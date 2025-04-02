Hanok Brings Seoulful Korean Food to Filmnagar

The COVID lockdown has had an unexpected effect on our viewing habits—we have all become hooked to K Dramas on OTT platforms! And let’s be honest, who can resist the temptation of Korean food after watching those mouth-watering scenes? The good news is that several restaurants have popped up in recent times to cater to our newfound love for Korean cuisine. The latest addition to this list is Hanok, a restaurant that promises to bring a taste of authentic Korea to Hyderabad.





The name “Hanok” refers to traditional Korean houses with a unique architecture, and the restaurant’s design stays true to this theme. With a large door welcoming guests, Hanok’s ambiance is reminiscent of traditional Seoul homes.

After the success of Cravery Cafe, the promoters have now launched Hanok Seoulful Food in Filmnagar, a restaurant that celebrates Korean cuisine.





Our meal at Hanok began with chewy potato balls, silken tofu with stir-fried kimchi, and kimbap. The standout dishes were the savory pancake, stuffed with soft veggies and crispy outside, and the mushroom Mandu dumpling, which was a departure from the usual dumplings. My fellow diners raved about the prawn tempura and crispy squid. The veg bibimbap was flavourful, with sticky rice packed with sautéed veggies and Gochuchang (red chili paste) on the side.











So, what inspired Priya Vasireddy, the restaurant owner, to bring Korean cuisine to Hyderabad? Her visit to Seoul, she says. But does Hanok stay true to authentic Korean cuisine, given Hyderabadis’ love for spice? “We have given it a little bit of an Indian twist to make it more appealing to Hyderabadis,” Priya admits.



The menu was crafted after Priya and her partner visited Seoul and made a note of all the dishes they loved. After plenty of trial and error, the recipes were perfected before being handed over to the head chef, who trained the rest of the team. Incidentally, Hanok’s head chef has extensive experience working on cruises, offering global cuisine.



Must-try dishes at Hanok include the Ramyun bowl, which adds a zingy twist to the usual ramen, and the cheesy Tteok-bokki, a favourite among K drama fans. Despite being only three months old, Hanok is already a hit with food lovers in Hyderabad, with the place buzzing with people even during the day. “The place is packed during weekends,” beams Priya.





All in all, Hanok seems to have got it right. The only thing missing is Soju, but there’s an array of beverages to choose from, including Korean flavored teas, iced coffees, and slushies.