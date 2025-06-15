Spice, Soul & Stories from the Mediterranean

Every month, Novotel Hyderabad Airport whisks its guests away on a culinary journey. This June, it was Morocco’s turn to shine. “We do a special international theme every Saturday, and this time, we wanted something vibrant, something that reflects a melting pot of cultures,” says Amanna Raju, Executive Chef, as he walks us through the thought behind the Moroccan-themed food festival.

The decision to spotlight Morocco wasn’t random. We had a Lebanese food festival last year and it was a big hit. This year, we hadn’t done anything from that region yet. Initially, we thought of doing Turkish cuisine, but due to certain issues between India and Turkey, we decided against it. Morocco, on the other hand, felt like the perfect choice. It’s at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe—its food is reflective of the entire region,” he explains.

Moroccan cuisine, with its heady mix of spices like cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and peppers, beautifully aligns with the Indian palate. “You see, with French or Austrian cuisine, the flavours are often alien to our culture. But with Moroccan food—thanks to our diaspora in the Middle East—people are already familiar with dishes like shawarma, hummus, baklava, and basbousa,” he adds. The buffet featured a thoughtful curation of Moroccan classics. “Tagine is one of the most popular dishes,” says Chef Raju. “It’s named after the clay pot it’s cooked in. There’s a special technique—water in the lid turns to steam as the heat rises, and once the steam is gone, your dish is ready.” Alongside tagines, the festival also offered pita pockets, lamb dishes, and couscous—“similar to our semolina, and a must-try.” The chef ensured that authenticity remained front and center. “We haven’t Indianised anything. We haven’t spiced it up or added unnecessary gravies. Even our shawarma is done the traditional way—served in pita, not with mayonnaise but with original hummus.” The desserts too stayed true to tradition—less sugar, more nuts, honey, and dates. “They are simple and light. Nothing over-the-top. That’s how Moroccan desserts are meant to be,” he says. The festival also stood out for its health-conscious approach. “Hummus, for example, is a complete protein. It’s got chickpeas, sesame paste, and olive oil. If you are a gym freak and vegetarian, this is your perfect protein dish,” laughs the chef. This isn’t just a one-off culinary celebration. The property hosts regular thematic dinners that celebrate both Indian and global cuisines. “We have done Mexican, Okinawan, and now Moroccan. Next, we are doing Awadhi with a chef from Lucknow, and a Tengra-style Chinese pop-up with a chef from Kolkata,” Raju reveals. “Whatever we do, we ensure it’s original. If it’s meant to be bland, it stays bland. If it’s bold and spicy, we let the dish speak for itself,” he signs off, leaving us with a plate of warm pita and silky hummus—an invitation to taste travel, right from Hyderabad. The food pop up—Taste of Morocco—is on at Novotel Hyderabad Airport (NHA) every Saturday all through June.



