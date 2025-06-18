Introducing The Capital’s First Summer Solstice Garden Party

Designed around the principles of slow living, the event features long wooden tables adorned with edible flowers, flickering butter candles in terracotta holders, and the scent of lemongrass and summer blooms filling the air. Guests will enjoy a garden-to-table feast, including rosé infused with rose petals and thyme, heirloom tomato confit tarts, truffle ricotta canapés, and zucchini blossom tempura.

Main courses range from forest mushroom and thyme risotto to herb-marinated chicken with baby vegetables and a cottage cheese mille-feuille with spinach mousse. The culinary offerings draw inspiration from India’s botanical heritage and global garden cuisine.

Mindful experiences like elixir-making with JW Garden herbs and seed-paper wishing rituals will also be part of the evening. As the sun sets, a communal toast will mark the shift from day to night under twinkling lights, making this solstice evening a celebration of joy, connection, and seasonal abundance.