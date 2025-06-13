Tropical Temptations: Dive into Café Delhi Heights’ Mangolicious Menu

It may be raining in Hyderabad already but summer is far from over as our much loved fruit, Mangoes are still around. Café Delhi Heights is bringing the king of fruits into the spotlight with a delightful new twist. Their Mangolicious Menu is here, and it’s every bit as fresh, fun, and fabulous as summer should be.

Available from 15th May to 15th June at their Hyderabad and Mumbai outlets, this special menu is a celebration of all things mango. Whether you are a purist or an adventurous foodie, the offerings promise a playful take on traditional flavours—with just the right amount of quirk that the café is known for.

“Mangoes are not just a fruit—they are a feeling,” says Chef Ashish Singh, Head Chef and COO at Café Delhi Heights. “The idea for this menu comes from our love for seasonal ingredients and a desire to create something that feels both nostalgic and new. That’s very much in line with who we are as a brand.”

Start with something to sip on—perhaps the Wild Mango Lassi or the Berry Mango Shake, both guaranteed to cool you down while delivering a punch of fruit-forward flavour. If you are leaning towards something more experimental, the Basil Mango Passionate or the cheekily named No Hangover Mango Mojito might be your jam.

The mains on the menu push the envelope in the best possible way. The Mangolicious Pizza—yes, mango on pizza, and it works—is a bold marriage of sweet and savoury. The Mango Poke Bowl is another refreshing option, blending the fruit with crunchy veggies and grains for a light yet satisfying dish. For meat lovers, there’s the Mango Chicken and Fish with Salsa Verde, adding tangy mango brightness to otherwise hearty plates.

Even the sides have a story. Think Classic Hummus with Mango Salsa—a Middle Eastern staple turned tropical with just one bold addition. And for those who like to keep things light and healthy, the Green Mango AamRas is a tart, nutritious nod to traditional Indian fare.



