Four Seasons Bengaluru’s Himalayan Culinary Journey

From February 6 to 15, 2026, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru invites diners to slow down and tune into a quieter, more grounded idea of luxury with Trail of the Mountains, a ten-day culinary residency at CUR8 that journeys through the Himalayan belt. Drawing inspiration from the cuisines of Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the experience is rooted in the idea of stillness as strength, where food becomes both nourishment and reflection.









More than a pop-up, Trail of the Mountains is an homage to mountain kitchens shaped by altitude, climate and tradition. Here, cooking is instinctive and restrained, guided by what the land yields rather than what excess allows. Indigenous grains, forest produce and time-honoured techniques take precedence, resulting in food that feels restorative and deeply connected to its origins. The philosophy is almost subtractive, peeling away modern embellishments to let ingredients speak in their purest form.

“At Four Seasons, we are particular about the authenticity of the experiences we curate,” says Executive Chef Vivek Kalia. “This trail reflects food that is honest, nourishing, and deeply restorative, bringing the quiet wisdom of the mountains to the heart of Bengaluru.”



Chef Tariq Ahmed





Anchoring this Himalayan journey is

and a direct descendant of the revered Waza lineage. With over 25 years of experience, Chef Tariq is a custodian of Wazwan, Kashmir’s ceremonial feast that is as much about ritual as it is about flavour. Born and raised in Srinagar, his cooking is shaped by ancestral knowledge passed down through generations, where precision and patience are paramount.



From hand-pounding meat to achieve silken textures to sourcing sun-dried Kashmiri chillies, cockscomb flowers and Grade A saffron, Chef Tariq brings the Valley of Aromas to Bengaluru in its most uncompromised form. His presence ensures that the food remains faithful to its roots, honouring techniques that have survived centuries.



The menu unfolds as a regional odyssey across the Himalayas, showcasing methods such as slow braising, sun drying and natural fermentation. From Kashmir come dishes that define the legacy of the Wazas, including Gushtaba with its delicately pounded meatballs in yogurt gravy, Rista simmered in a robust red gravy, the much-loved Tabakh Maaz with crisped lamb ribs, and the gentle sweetness of Modur Pulao infused with saffron and dry fruits.



Himachal Pradesh brings with it the warmth of agrarian kitchens and everyday comfort. Chana Madra, cooked slowly in a yogurt-based gravy, reflects the region’s reliance on dairy and legumes, while Siddu, a traditional bread stuffed with walnuts and served with a generous drizzle of ghee, speaks of sustenance designed for cold mountain days.



From Uttarakhand comes food that is wholesome and sattvic in spirit, drawing from temple traditions and high-altitude living. Mandua Roti made from finger millet highlights the region’s ancient grains, while Bhatt ki Churkani, a creamy preparation of black soybeans, showcases nutrition-led cooking long before it became a trend.













Throughout the residency, CUR8 itself transforms into a mountain-inspired sanctuary. Earth-toned plating in slate, copper and clay echoes the tactile simplicity of hill homes, while the ambience evokes the intimacy of a luxury mountain lodge. The experience is punctuated by the ritual of Kahwa, the spiced green tea of the region, served alongside stories of provenance and mountain wisdom shared by Chef Tariq and the culinary team.

Trail of the Mountains is an invitation to pause, to eat with intention and to rediscover how food, when guided by nature and tradition, can be both grounding and quietly powerful.

