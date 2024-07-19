Punjabi Flavours Take Center Stage at Cayenne

Hyderabad: Get ready for a culinary adventure! Mercure Hyderabad KCP is hosting a Punjabi Food Festival at Cayenne until July 21st, and it's going to be a wild ride! This ten-day celebration is all about immersing yourself in the rich flavours and cultural traditions of Punjab.

Executive Chef Shreedhar Punna has put his heart and soul into crafting this special menu, selecting the perfect spices and mastering traditional cooking techniques to bring out the true flavors of Punjab.





Their expert chefs have curated a diverse menu that's packed with classic Punjabi dishes like Butter Chicken, Amritsari Fish, and Sarson da Saag with Makki di Roti. And let's not forget the desserts - Jalebi, Gulab Jamun, and Matka Kulfi are all on the menu!



But it's not just about the food - the festival is an experience. You will get to watch live cooking stations where chefs whip up these traditional dishes, including freshly made Tandoori bread and sizzling kebabs straight from the grill. And the decor? It's designed to transport you straight to Punjab, with vibrant colours and lively spirit.



So, what are you waiting for? Come and indulge in the authentic taste of Punjab!"