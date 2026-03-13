A Fusion of Celtic and Indian Spirit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Royal Challenge has launched Irish Trail, its newest whiskey blend, with an immersive bar experience that brought authentic Irish pub culture to life in India. The evening took guests on a journey through a carefully curated venue Cock and Bull, Madhapur, Hyderabad- celebrating the spirit of camaraderie, connection, and music that defines the Irish pub experience.

Royal Challenge Irish Trail is an exquisite blend that combines Irish Grain, Malt, and Pot Still Whiskey, skilfully harmonized with select Indian Malt. The result is a refreshingly smooth whiskey that delivers creamy sweetness with delicate vanilla undertones and subtle hints of matured oak, finishing with an exceptionally sweet and smooth profile that's perfectly accessible for contemporary consumers.

“Today’s consumers are increasingly seeking distinctive, globally inspired experiences when it comes to their choice of spirits. They value offerings that combine authenticity, smoothness, and a sense of discovery while reflecting evolving trends in the whiskey category,” said Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer of Diageo India regarding the launch.

The launch experience showcased Irish Trail through multiple touchpoints — from interactive showcase zones and branded pub games to live Irish singalong performances and curated cocktails. The evening culminated in the official unveiling, where guests witnessed the launch moment and experienced an array of cocktails like: Irish Coffee, Irish Old Maid, Irish Buck, Irish Sour, Pickled Trail, which highlighted the blend's versatility and smooth profile.