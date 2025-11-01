6 Must-Visit Restaurants in India to Celebrate World Vegan Day

As the world marks World Vegan Day on November 1, India’s luxury dining scene is embracing plant-based cuisine with renewed creativity. From avant-garde tasting menus to comfort-inspired bowls, these restaurants prove that vegan dining is not about restraint — it’s about revelation, flavour, and soul.

Delhi: Where Tradition Meets Innovation Avartana, ITC Maurya

At Avartana, veganism takes a theatrical turn as each dish unfolds like poetry. Signature offerings such as Asparagus & Coconut Stew, Jackseed Fritters, and Orange Ginger Sorbet reimagine South Indian classics with finesse.





Raiya, Hauz Khas

A blend of heritage and haute cuisine, Raiya’s interiors and menu reflect modern artistry. The Jackfruit Katsu Bowl and Mock Meat Meals make it a must-visit for those seeking a playful yet refined vegan experience.





Organic Bistro, Khan Market

Curated by celebrity chef Nishant Choubey, Organic Bistro champions clean, sustainable dining. From Moonglet with Mint Pesto to Earth Bowl Salad, it’s a celebration of wellness and global flair.





Mumbai: Mindful Indulgence with a View

Fenix, The Oberoi

Known as “The Living Room” of The Oberoi, Fenix pairs comfort with sophistication. Its Vegan Special Menu includes Asparagus Carpaccio and Tom Yum Soup with sago pearls — a refined take on global favourites.





Café Calma, The Shalimar Hotel

Perched above the city bustle, Café Calma offers a rooftop retreat where soul-led eating meets elegance. Highlights include Avocado Tartine, Mediterranean Bowl, and Tomato Risotto — dishes designed to nourish and delight.





Bengaluru: Where East Meets Earth-Friendly

Yàn Yǎn, The Ritz-Carlton

At this elegant Chinese restaurant, vegan dining meets artistry. From Blue Pea Chung Fan Veg Dim Sum to Mala Haricot Beans, each creation reflects balance, authenticity, and mindful luxury.



