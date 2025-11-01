 Top
Home » Lifestyle » Food and Recipes

6 Must-Visit Restaurants in India to Celebrate World Vegan Day

Food and Recipes
1 Nov 2025 2:42 PM IST

From rooftop calmness in Mumbai to mindful indulgence in Delhi — discover where culinary artistry meets conscious eating

6 Must-Visit Restaurants in India to Celebrate World Vegan Day
x
India’s top restaurants mark World Vegan Day with inventive plant-based menus that blend sustainability, flavour, and fine dining flair.

As the world marks World Vegan Day on November 1, India’s luxury dining scene is embracing plant-based cuisine with renewed creativity. From avant-garde tasting menus to comfort-inspired bowls, these restaurants prove that vegan dining is not about restraint — it’s about revelation, flavour, and soul.

Delhi: Where Tradition Meets Innovation

Avartana, ITC Maurya
At Avartana, veganism takes a theatrical turn as each dish unfolds like poetry. Signature offerings such as Asparagus & Coconut Stew, Jackseed Fritters, and Orange Ginger Sorbet reimagine South Indian classics with finesse.


Raiya, Hauz Khas

A blend of heritage and haute cuisine, Raiya’s interiors and menu reflect modern artistry. The Jackfruit Katsu Bowl and Mock Meat Meals make it a must-visit for those seeking a playful yet refined vegan experience.


Organic Bistro, Khan Market

Curated by celebrity chef Nishant Choubey, Organic Bistro champions clean, sustainable dining. From Moonglet with Mint Pesto to Earth Bowl Salad, it’s a celebration of wellness and global flair.


Mumbai: Mindful Indulgence with a View

Fenix, The Oberoi
Known as “The Living Room” of The Oberoi, Fenix pairs comfort with sophistication. Its Vegan Special Menu includes Asparagus Carpaccio and Tom Yum Soup with sago pearls — a refined take on global favourites.


Café Calma, The Shalimar Hotel

Perched above the city bustle, Café Calma offers a rooftop retreat where soul-led eating meets elegance. Highlights include Avocado Tartine, Mediterranean Bowl, and Tomato Risotto — dishes designed to nourish and delight.


Bengaluru: Where East Meets Earth-Friendly

Yàn Yǎn, The Ritz-Carlton
At this elegant Chinese restaurant, vegan dining meets artistry. From Blue Pea Chung Fan Veg Dim Sum to Mala Haricot Beans, each creation reflects balance, authenticity, and mindful luxury.


These six culinary destinations redefine vegan dining in India, merging sustainability, taste, and innovation. On this World Vegan Day, they remind us that conscious eating isn’t just a trend — it’s a movement shaping the future of flavour.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
vegan meat health veganism vegan Vegan diet vegan protein Vegan-Friendly 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X