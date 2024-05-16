5 Deliciously Unique Mango Recipes to Brighten Your Summer

Mango Mojito



Beat the summer heat with a refreshing Mango Mojito. Fresh mango is muddled with mint leaves and lemon, then served over ice with sparkling water. It's a tropical twist on a classic cocktail that's sure to cool you down and lift your spirits.

Mango Avocado Sourdough Toast

Indulge in a gourmet twist on a breakfast classic with this Mango Avocado Sourdough Toast. Start with toasted sourdough bread, spread with creamy guacamole, and top with ripe mango slices, mixed seeds, nuts, and tangy feta cheese. Drizzle with balsamic vinegar and bake until perfection. Serve with a side of fresh in-house salad for a delightful morning treat.

Mango Barbeque Chicken Flatbread

Elevate your flatbread game with this Mango Barbeque Chicken creation. Crispy whole wheat flatbread is loaded with shredded BBQ chicken, juicy mango slices, red onion, cilantro, and gooey mozzarella cheese. Baked until golden and bubbly, it's a perfect combination of sweet and savory flavors in every bite.

Mango Chicken Curry

Experience a burst of tropical flavor with Mango Chicken Curry. Tender chicken is cooked with a mix of raw and ripe mangoes, coconut milk, and homemade spices, resulting in a delightful fusion of sweet and savory notes. Serve with fluffy Appam for a satisfying meal that's perfect for any occasion.