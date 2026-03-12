4Note at Hyatt Gachibowli Showcases Italian Cuisine with Chef Daniele Benedetti

Hyderabad: 4Note at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli ushers in a distinguished new chapter in Hyderabad’s culinary landscape with the presence of Chef Daniele Benedetti, among the few expat chefs in Hyderabad. In a dining scene where authenticity is often interpreted, he brings the rare distinction of lived Italian heritage, classical training, and international mastery. At the helm of 4Note, he promises to bring this timeless gastronomic heritage to Hyderabad in its most authentic, elevated, and uncompromising form. His culinary expertise introduces a refined chapter that celebrates the true soul of Italy, plate by plate.





Chef Daniele Benedetti





Hailing from Umbria, the storied “Green Heart of Italy”, Chef Daniele’s culinary journey began in the most intimate of settings, his grandmother’s kitchen, where, at the age of six, he first learned the sacred craft of handmade pasta. A distinguished graduate of the prestigious Alberghiero di Assisi, following five years of rigorous classical training, he carries over 34 years of global culinary excellence defined by precision, discipline, and reverence for tradition. A formative chapter in his illustrious career was his tenure alongside the legendary Angelo Paracucchi, a visionary of modern Italian gastronomy whose international acclaim left an indelible imprint on Chef Daniele’s philosophy, one that seamlessly marries heritage with haute refinement.













At 4Note, Chef Daniele’s vision transcends regional confines, presenting the grandeur of “all of Italy” as a curated tapestry of flavors, techniques, and time honored recipes. Guests can expect impeccably handcrafted pastas prepared in house, exquisitely balanced Romana style pizzas, indulgent layered lasagna, and classic Italian desserts that embody understated elegance. Premium ingredients sourced directly from Italy ensure depth, integrity, and authenticity in every bite, while a seasonally evolving menu reflects sophistication and culinary artistry at its finest. 4Note is poised to redefine Italian fine dining in Hyderabad, offering not merely a meal, but an experience steeped in legacy, luxury, and the timeless allure of Italy.























Piyush Sharma, Director of Food and Beverage, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, said, “At Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, our vision has always been to curate experiences that are both authentic and exceptional. Welcoming Chef Daniele Benedetti to 4Note is a significant step in elevating our culinary narrative. His deep rooted Italian heritage, global expertise, and uncompromising commitment to handmade craftsmanship perfectly align with our philosophy of offering world class dining experiences. We are proud to introduce Hyderabad to truly authentic Italian cuisine under his leadership, and we are confident that his presence will set a new benchmark for Italian dining in the city.”

Adding to this, Chef Daniele Benedetti said, “Italian cuisine is defined by tradition, authenticity, and an unwavering respect for quality ingredients. My approach has always been centered on preserving true flavors and classical techniques. At 4Note, the focus is on presenting the genuine essence of Italy through carefully curated regional specialties prepared with precision and integrity. The aim is to offer Hyderabad a refined and truly authentic Italian dining experience. Buon Appetito.”

