Cricket World Cup 2019

Lifestyle Environment 04 Jul 2019 Global warming and p ...
Lifestyle, Environment

Global warming and pesticides pose serious threat to butterfly population

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B RAVICHANDRAN
Published Jul 4, 2019, 3:13 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2019, 3:18 am IST
More warm weather in the plains may propel the surviving species there to ascend to the hills for survival, a change of habitat.
Tamil Lacewing
 Tamil Lacewing

Ooty: There are chances that global warming, climate change and increasing pesticide culture may pose a serious threat to the butterfly population in the future, opined Dr. D. Jayabalan, an ace entomologist and Assistant Professor of Zoology and Wildlife Biology at the Government Arts College here.

Saying that global warming and climate change is the new millennium ecological threat to living organisms across the globe, Dr. Jayabalan said that as far as butterfly population is concerned, more warm weather in the plains may propel the surviving species there to ascend to the hills for survival, a change of habitat.
At the same time, increase in temperature and climate change in the hilly regions will disturb the thriving capability of the mountain butterfly species, he noted.

 

Read | Tamil Yeoman is treasure of Nilgiris

“Since every butterfly species depends upon a host plant for its life and survival, even a slight modification in the micro-ecological zones that affects the host plant population will seriously affect the dependent butterfly population,” explained Dr. Jayabalan, and added that studies need to be done with a perspective of global warming and climate change to track the survivability of the butterfly population.

He added that use of pesticides in large quantities may affect the host plant species of butterflies in fields and render the butterflies to starvation and ultimate elimination. A detailed study on the impact of pesticides on local butterfly population is needed to assess the impact, Dr. Jayabalan noted.

...
Tags: butterflies, global warming, climate change
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Ooty


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Tamil Yeoman is treasure of Nilgiris

Latest From Lifestyle

With the Tamil Nadu government recently declaring the Tamil Yeoman, a butterfly species endemic to the Western Ghats as Tamil Nadu’s state butterfly, the focus on butterfly conservation is beginning to catch up.

Tamil Yeoman is treasure of Nilgiris

After removal from the donor (a process called liver retrieval), the liver can be safely preserved outside the body in special preservation solutions for 12-14 hours.

First deceased donor liver transplantation performed in Chennai

Find a glimpse of the plethora of art pieces that you will be able to see at the exhibition, which is noted for its diversity of themes and mediums.

Splashed on a canvas

Working in the field for 15 years has given me ample opportunities to interact with young minds who pursue engineering – Najeeb kuzhiyil (Photo: Vinod Karimatt)

Understanding engineering



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Environment

Tamil Yeoman is treasure of Nilgiris

With the Tamil Nadu government recently declaring the Tamil Yeoman, a butterfly species endemic to the Western Ghats as Tamil Nadu’s state butterfly, the focus on butterfly conservation is beginning to catch up.

Climate change makes June the hottest month for France

The heatwave last week smashed national records for the hottest single day as scorching weather spread across Europe from the Sahara. (Photo: AFP)

Digital hub of trees

Akhilesh briefs his work to Governor P. Sathasivam

Ice in Antarctic sea at record low

Unlike the Arctic, Antarctica is not warming and remains the coldest place on Earth, as well as its largest source of freshwater. (Photo: AFP)

There was a phase when crocodiles were herbivorous

Melstrom initially believed an absence of mammals led them toward herbivory, but he found that some of the species lived alongside mammals and proto-mammals while others did not. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham