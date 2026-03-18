Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Takes Ayurveda Closer to the Patient

With the launch of its first franchise wellness centre, Trinaya, in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Arya Vaidya Sala is stepping into a new chapter, one that takes its 120-year-old legacy beyond hospital-led care into more accessible, urban formats.

In DC Conversations, Managing Trustee and Chief Physician Dr. P. M. Varier reflects on why the institution is embracing a franchise model now, how it plans to safeguard authenticity, and what the future of Ayurveda looks like in a rapidly changing health landscape. For an institution that has built its credibility over more than a century, the decision to enter a franchise-led model might seem unexpected. But for Dr. Varier, the move is rooted in a simple, long-standing purpose. “Our institution was established with the objective of providing classical Ayurvedic treatment as well as authentic medicines to the needy,” he says, reiterating that propagation has always been as important as practice. Over the decades, that vision has translated into a vast ecosystem, hospitals, manufacturing units, research centres, and a network of branches and authorised dealers. Yet, access remained a challenge. “To expand our operations, the franchisee can help us in establishing the infrastructure, but we will provide the practitioners as well as the trained therapists,” he explains, adding, “So it is easier for us to reach more people, to give more medical advice and treatment.” Hyderabad, he points out, was not a random choice. “From the very old days itself, we have been receiving a lot of patients from Andhra Pradesh, we have got requests to establish a hospital in Hyderabad,” he says. The idea had been considered for years but was constrained by cost and logistics, until the franchise model made it viable. At Trinaya, the format itself marks a shift. Unlike AVS’s hospital-based care, this is designed as a non-residential treatment and wellness centre. “The patient is not required to stay, they can come here, get consulted, get treated, and go back home,” Dr. Varier says. “The focus is on lifestyle and chronic conditions, issues that increasingly define urban health like joint pains, nervous issues, back pain and neck pain,” he notes, pointing to changing work patterns.

PM Varierr

Yet, even as the format evolves, certain principles remain non-negotiable. “Quality is the main priority for us. We don’t compromise on quality,” he emphasises. From raw material sourcing to final formulations, every step is rigorously monitored. “Only after getting the approval, do we use it for manufacturing. And after manufacturing, every medicine is again analysed.”