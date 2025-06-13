6 Places to Reclaim Yourself This Global Wellness Day

There is something peaceful about choosing stillness in a world that glorifies and thrives on hustle. This Global Wellness Day, give your mind a much-needed TLC by checking into these hand-picked destinations that offer immersive ways to reconnect with yourself.

Thailand

Krabi, Thailand

There is something magical about waking up to the view of limestone cliffs emerging from the Andaman Sea in Krabi. The only thing louder than your thoughts is the sound of waves outside your luxurious villa. At Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, wellness unfolds slowly—from ocean-facing meditation and vitality pools to guided Thai massage and crystal sound healing in open-air salas, all part of the resort’s personalised wellness journeys. Even the meals carry the same intention. The resort offers a farm-to- table approach to dining and thoughtfully sourced ingredients. At Sri Trang, every dish is rooted in age- old Thai techniques and seasonal flavours, offering a moment to connect with culture, the famed land, and to oneself. It’s the kind of place you find yourself not wanting to leave.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

There is a certain kind of peace that only shows up before the world wakes up. In Ras Al Khaimah, you will find it at Camp 1770—a quiet hilltop situated 1,770 meters above sea level, where you can practise pre-booked sound healing and yoga sessions. You stretch into stillness and ease into breathwork as the sky above and beyond the Jabel Jais Mountain slowly shifts from indigo to gold. Staying at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, nestled along a pristine 300-metre beach on the Arabian Gulf, also serves as a wellness hub with a stunning view. You can start your day with a guided yoga session right on the resort’s beach as the Gulf mirrors the sunrise. At the Citrine Spa, de-stress yourself with experiences like Desert Sand Reviver, a mineral-based body ritual. Try Hatha and Vinyasa yoga amidst the desert at the Ritz- Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert or exhaustive wellness programme offered by a team of expert therapists at Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Khaimah Resort to recentre your chakras.

Kenya

Ol Lentille, Kenya

Wellness in Kenya looks different and feels even better. At The Sanctuary at Ol Lentille, set in the remote hills of Laikipia, guided by the Maasai hosts, you can experience and feel nature through the sunrise walks that close with silent reflection on open-air decks. Down by the coast, Watamu Treehouse offers meditation sessions in treetop studios and beachside breathwork overlooking the Indian Ocean. You don’t need a soundtrack, just wind, sand, and the rhythm of the wilderness that settles when you stop trying so hard to find it.

Qatar

Doha, Qatar

On the tranquil island of The Pearl-Qatar, The Residences at The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island redefines wellness as a personal and luxurious experience. At its heart lies the Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie, where nearly 100 years of Swiss expertise meets modern science to offer bespoke therapies that nurture body, mind and energy. This island sanctuary offers more than a spa; it’s resort-style living at its finest. Here, wellbeing flows effortlessly into everyday life, with serene infinity pools, private cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness centres and lush open-air spaces designed for restoration. This is wellness that feels natural, intuitive and entirely yours.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Tucked away in the quiet folds of the central highlands and colonial bungalow in Dickoya, Camellia Hills, a part of Teardrop Hotels, offers a peaceful pause with views of Castlereagh Lake and tea-carpeted hills. At The Wallawwa, another Teardrop property closer to Colombo, is where the Vikasa wellness programme is offered. It brings together gentle movement sessions, sound journeys with ancient Sri Lankan bowls, and guided meditations in spaces designed for quiet reflection. It is a mindful integration of wellness into the everyday, perfect for solo travellers and couples seeking restorative sessions.

Israel

Dead Sea, Israel

Israel’s approach to wellness is driven by thousands of years of tradition. It offers the unique kind of therapeutic freedom you find while floating in the Dead Sea that lets you breathe easy, shoulders drop and thoughts soften. In the Negev Desert, retreats like Desert Ashram offer digital detox, where your weekends are all about mindful movement and shared meals under open skies. In Amirim, a quiet moshav known for its plant-based culture and boutique eco-stays hosts Kabbalah-based group meditative workshops, marking a return to yourself.