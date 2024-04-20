4 natural foods that support immunity

As the seasons change, it's important to focus on a healthy, balanced diet to strengthen your immune system and stay in top shape. Adding natural foods like almonds, seasonal fruits, and vegetables to your daily meals can provide the extra boost your body needs to fight off illnesses. Here are five natural foods that can support your immunity and help to keep seasonal flu and illness at bay.

Almonds: Almonds aren't just delicious—they contain vitamin E zinc, folate, and iron, nutrients that are important for immune function. Snack on a handful daily or sprinkle them over your morning breakfast cereal for a nutritious boost.

Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits like orange, lemon, musambi and grapefruit are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient that is necessary for white blood cell production—the body's defense against infections. Adding these fruits to your diet boosts your vitamin C intake, supporting your immune system.

Garlic: Garlic has a long history of medicinal use, known for its anti-bacterial properties, thanks to a natural compound allicin. Incorporating garlic into your meals not only adds flavor but also helps to fight off the micro-organisms. Add minced garlic to curries, soups, stir-fries, and sauces for taste and health.

Leafy Greens: Leafy greens like spinach, drumstick leaves, amaranth leaves, mint and others contain vitamins and antioxidants that play a role in immune function. These greens contain vitamins A and C, and folate, nutrients that play a vital role in supporting a healthy immune system. Incorporate a variety of leafy greens into your meals by adding them to curries, gravies, dals, salads, for a nutritious and flavorful boost to your diet.

The article is authored by By Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant