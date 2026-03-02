3rd Edition of Yellow Ribbon Run in Hyderabad on Women's Day

Endometriosis Foundation of India, the first and only organization in India dedicated to the cause of Endometriosis and for Endometriosis patients founded by city based Dr. Vimee Bindra, is organizing its 3rd edition Yellow Ribbon Run — an event poised to elevate awareness of Endometriosis to unprecedented levels in Hyderabad on March 8, 2026 at T-Works Gachibowli in 3 Categories 10k ; 5k and 3k. This is the third edition of the Yellow Ribbon Run in India.

Endometriosis is as common as diabetes and asthma which affects people. It’s the most misunderstood, misdiagnosed, unknown, underfunded & under research health condition which severely affects people’s life mentally, personally and professionally . Yellow Ribbon Run 2026 the third edition after the successful first & second editions, first of its kind Endometriosis awareness run in the country by Endometriosis Foundation of India, will see a participation of over 1500 people from all walks of life.





Sharing the details Dr. Vimee Bindra Founder Endometriosis Foundation of India said “On an average 1 in 10 people suffer from Endometriosis and a total of over 4.2 crores of women in India are affected. WHO norms say doctor patient ratio should be in the range of 1: 1000. The current state of endometriosis care in India is insufficient to address the magnitude of the issue. The objective of the Yellow Ribbon Run is to create public awareness and urge policy makers to invest in research and development, and ensure partnerships with stakeholders to address Endometriosis. We are glad and elated on the response we got from all stakeholders from our 2 editions of the run in India in Hyderabad in the last two years proved our conviction to make it an annual event”

Addressing the gathering Ms.Nerella Sharada, women's rights activist, an Indian National Congress politician and an executive committee member of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) said “Telangana government under the leadership of Shri A Revanth Reddy Honorable Chief Minister is committed to women’s healthcare. The Government strongly believes that women’s health is the foundation to the prosperity of family and the community. Initiatives like these will build a healthier and empowered future for Telangana women” Ms. Rashmi Gautam, Indian Actress, television presenter and social activist said “I am extremely privileged to be part of this healthy initiative to empower our girls and women on endometriosis knowledge. As someone who’s passionate about women's issues, I had a series of discussions with the foundation to highlight the issues and bridge the gaps while working and networking with stakeholders and policy makers. I want to extend my support in every form for the foundation to achieve its objectives”





“Endometriosis Foundation of India was started with the aim of creating awareness and providing helping hands while networking with various stakeholders especially with the state and central governments, medical institutes to bring in accessible and affordable medical solutions to the patients suffering from Endometriosis” said Dr Archana Reddy, Secretary Endometriosis Foundation of India