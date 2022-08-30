  
AP committed to extend financial aid for studies abroad: Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 30, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 12:42 am IST
The AP government has assured entending financial assistance to pursue higher education abroad under Jagananna Videshi Vidya scheme (PTI/Representational Image)
 The AP government has assured entending financial assistance to pursue higher education abroad under Jagananna Videshi Vidya scheme (PTI/Representational Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna stated that the state government was committed to extending financial assistance to all eligible students to pursue higher education abroad under Jagananna Videshi Vidya scheme.

Holding a review meeting with the officials on the implementation of the scheme here on Monday, the minister asserted that the scheme would benefit students from SC, ST, BC, minorities and also those from upper castes with low income. He said that as the online applications were being accepted for the scheme, the students should submit their applications by September 30.

The minister ruled out any ceiling on financial assistance to be provided to the students and also ruled out any restrictions on the number of students to be benefitted under the scheme in a year.

Maintaining that the applications were being accepted on the Jnana Bhumi web portal, the minister said that the list of universities which got 1 to 200 in QS World University Rankings was placed in the web portal and added that those who got seats in the universities from 1 to 100 ranks, to get total reimbursement even up to Rs 1 crore and those who got seats in the universities which got 101 to 200 ranks, they would get reimbursement put to Rs 50 lakh. He said that the students from families whose annual income was below Rs 8 lakh were eligible to get financial support under the scheme.

