AP planning EAPCET counselling in September third week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 12:42 am IST
 AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has come up with a tentative plan for starting AP EAPCET-2022 counselling in third week of September in two sessions. (Representational Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government is planning to hold counselling for admission of EAPCET 2022-qualified students into 287 engineering colleges of the state during third week of September.

This is consequent on state government deciding to wait until admissions into IITs and NITs of the country are over. This is because all top rankers in JEE Main and Advanced examinations opt for these colleges to pursue their engineering courses. It is expected that counselling for admission into IITs and NITs will start either in last week of August or first week of September. It takes nearly two weeks for completion of counselling for IITs and NITs.

Accordingly, AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has come up with a tentative plan for starting AP EAPCET-2022 counselling in third week of September in two sessions. It wants the whole exercise of counselling to be over by October 15. After giving a gap of two to three days for reporting to allotted colleges and taking admission, APSCHE plans to commence classes for first-year students in all engineering colleges of the state during the fourth week of October.

As many as 287 engineering colleges, both in government and private sector, will fill 1.47 lakh seats through AP EAPCET-2022 counselling. These seats include nearly 20,000 seats under NRI quota and another 20,000 seats under management quota.

Total 1,73,572 of 1,94,752 candidates who appeared for AP EAPCET-2022 have qualified in engineering stream and 83,411 of 87,744 candidates have qualified in agriculture stream.

APSCHE chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said, “We are waiting for completion of counselling for students in JEE Main and Advanced exams for admission into IITs and NITs. We can then conduct counselling for those who have qualified in AP EAPCET-2022 in two sessions and start classes in the new academic year in October. “The move is to avoid trouble in counselling for AP EAPCET-2022 as otherwise, top rankers who qualify in JEE exams move to IITs and NITs, leaving seats allotted to them in AP colleges vacant.”

