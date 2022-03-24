EAPCET-2020 schedule announced in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The AP EAPCET 2022 schedule was released on Wednesday. Education minister Audimulapu Suresh said the exams will be held for five days from July 4 to 8 in the engineering in the online mode. The EAPCET exams will be held on July 11 and 12 in the agriculture and pharmacy streams.

The state government has announced the schedule for admission into Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy EAPCET -2022.

The minister said the engineering entrance will be held from July 4 to 8 while agriculture and pharmacy entrance will be held on July 11 and 12 through online mode.

He said the EAPCET notification will be released on April 11 and the results after August 15. The state-level entrance exam is conducted by JNTU, Kakinada, every year on behalf of APSCHE.

Suresh said the EAPCET 2022 entrance schedule was announced keeping in view the other national level entrance examinations. The Class 10 and Intermediate examination schedule was already released in accordance with the national entrance examinations.

He said the results of EAPCET -2022 will be announced after August 15 and a schedule was prepared to commence the classes by the second week of September. He said the examination pattern and announcement of ranks remained the same.

The minister said that there previously were 136 centres for conducting the entrance exam. This year, the number of exam centres will be increased. Four exam centres will be set up in Telangana and the exams will be conducted by also following the Covid guidelines.