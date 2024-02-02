How Much is Mythri Paying Sunny Deol for Telugu Film?

If reliable industry sources are to be believed, leading Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers have roped in Bollywood star Sunny Deol for their big ticket film for a huge remuneration. “Sunny is charging anywhere between Rs 35 to 40 crores as remuneration and it is the highest pay for Sunny Deol to date. No doubt, his market soared after massive hit ‘Gadar 2’ and producers are willing to cough up the whopping pay,” says a source.

Bollywood stars are quite keen on paychecks when they work with Telugu producers since they are known to have deep pockets. “Even in the past, Bollywood actors didn’t mind charging big sums from Telugu producers and now, Sunny Deol is following suit,” he points out.

Earlier, Mythri Movie Makers reportedly put a film on hold with reigning star Ravi Teja since it was costing them more than Rs 130 crores. “They tried to prune the budget but when they couldn't do it, they resolved to make it in another language,” the source points out and adds, “They moved to Bollywood since they liked the script and felt that it had pan-India appeal. They would be shooting for 150 days which is bound to escalate cost," he adds.

No doubt, director Gopichand Mallineni has delivered big hits like ‘Don Seenu’, ‘Balupu’ and 'Krack' and recently ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. This film would mark his debut in Bollywood. “Gopichand is adept in dishing out star-studded commercial movies and it would be a good opportunity for him to prove his mettle across India,” he concludes.