Surekha is the pillar who holds the family together

Not for nothing is Chiranjeevi Konidela known as the ‘Megastar’ of Tollywood. He was conferred the nation’s second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, this Republic Day, for his contributions to cinema, but there’s more to Chiru (as fans fondly call him), than movies, as was evident during a recent informal interaction with a select group of senior woman journalists at his residence in Hyderabad. Here are some snapshots: Family is very important to Chiranjeevi. And Sankranti was the perfect occasion to strengthen the bond between members of all ages, the veteran actor said. The ‘Mega’ family came together to celebrate the festival at Chiranjeevi’s Bengaluru residence, and he gave complete credit to his wife Surekha for organising the get-together so well. He said she readied the house for the festival on a war footing and also informed all members of the plans months ahead of the festival. “Earlier, they were young and would come over at short notice. But now, everyone is a star and occupied with work, and we had to inform them well in advance,” Surekha explained, adding, “and all of them accepted the invitation wholeheartedly. Pawan couldn’t make it because of his political commitments, but his kids came.” Surekha’s contribution is not limited to bringing the extended family together for celebrations, said her doting husband. She has given him unwavering support throughout his married life. “I have described her contribution to my success on scores of occasions, but I find myself at a loss for words when I attempt to make you understand how powerful her influence is. She’s the pillar who holds the family together. She goes all out in doing anything and is very sporting. That was apparent when we had a party at home with all my female co-stars from the1980s.













