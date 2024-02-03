Krithi Shetty to romance Vijay Devarakonda?



She is doing Tamil film ‘Genie’ opposite Jayam Ravi and Malayalam film ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ to expand her footprint to other language movies. “She had some dates to spare so she is doing Tamil and Malayalam films to expand her brand equity. She is very much in touch with Telugu filmmakers and it is just a matter of time before she announces her next," he points out.



The actress who rose to fame with 'Uppena' has gained a lot of respect in Tollywood. "She is also a good dancer and pretty looking too whereas hits and flops are part of an actor's life. She is waiting for some meaty roles.," he concludes.

After playing love interest to hotshot stars like Naga Chaitanya and Ram Pothineni, pretty actress Krithi Shetty is all set to play love interest to reigning star Vijay Devarakonda in his upcoming film with director Gautam Tinnanuri. “Krithi Shetty is in talks to play lady love to Vijay Devarakonda in this youthful entertainer and it will be an interesting combination of sorts,” says a source and adds, “Krithi Shetty is doing Tamil and Malayalam films to expand her fan base these days,” he adds.Rubbishing rumours that she is moving to other language movies, he adds, “She is getting a lot of offers from Tollywood filmmakers and they are at various stages of discussion. Tollywood is close to her heart since it recognized her talent."