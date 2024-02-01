Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Her Equation with Vijay Deverakonda

Ever since their charismatic pairing in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade, the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has sparked rumors about their off-screen relationship. While the duo consistently maintained that they were 'just friends,' Rashmika recently shared insights about her bond with Vijay in an interview with We Are Yuvaa.





In the interview, Rashmika spoke candidly about her relationships with co-stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Allu Arjun. However, it was her heartfelt words about Vijay Deverakonda that caught everyone's attention. "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it," she revealed. Rashmika emphasized the significance of Vijay's opinions in her life, stating, "I take his advice in anything I do; I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect."





Amidst ongoing rumors about their engagement, Vijay Deverakonda recently addressed the speculation, refuting any plans of getting engaged or married in February. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, he humorously commented on the persistent rumors, stating, "It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumor every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married."





A source close to the actors clarified that the engagement rumors were baseless, highlighting the private nature of Vijay and Rashmika. The source stated, "They have not gone public with their romance till now, leaving behind some hints that make people wonder about their bond. The claim about them going for a big revelation and getting engaged is fake because that is so unlike their personalities."





Looking ahead, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of films, including Pushpa 2, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and an untitled project with Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in Telugu, along with Chaava in Hindi. As the actress continues to make her mark in the industry, fans can expect her to bring her distinctive talent to diverse roles on the big screen.