Hyderabad: After a massive success with his blockbuster movies like Sarkar, Varisu and Leo, Kollywood superstar Vijay on Friday announced his entry into politics ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He has named his party-Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). Vijay also said that his party would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but he will contest the 2026 Assembly polls.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, Vijay stated, "We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We took this decision in our General and Executive Council Meeting. "2026 is our goal. After getting recognition from ECI and after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we will be deciding on the symbol, flag, ideologies, policies, meet and greet with people when the proper beginning of our political journey will begin."