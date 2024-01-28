Bigg Boss Kannada 10 Winner Name Twist

Bigg Boss Kannada 10 has reached its climax and there is a lot of excitement in the house even as BBK10 host is all set to reveal the name of the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 10.



There were reports earlier that Sangeetha Sringeri has won the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 show. However, social media trends and voting results are ruling in favour of another strong contestant.



If Bigg Boss Kannada 10 trends are anything to go by, then not Sangeetha or Vinay, Karthik Mahesh is set to lift the Bigg Boss Kannada 10 trophy.





Well, well this is surely going to surprise the audience much.



But the final verdict is not out yet. This is only the audience verdict. So let's see how true these predictions will be.



Watch this space for all the updates from Bigg Boss Kannada 10 house.



