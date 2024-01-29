Who Won Bigg Boss Kannada 10?

Show buffs enjoyed every bit this season what with drama, fights and Kichcha's jokes in the house.Ever since the show began, there was immense speculation over which contestant will win Bigg Boss Kannada 10 trophy.You must be aware that there are five contestants who made it to the finals fo whom, three were evicted by Sudeep, namely, Varthur Santosh, Vinay Gowda and Sangeetha Sringeri.Now, in the final race, we learnt that Karthik has won Bigg Boss Kannada 10 trophy. Besides the BBK10 trophy, the winner was also handed over the keys of a luxury car as also an electric scooter as promised by the show makers.Here's wishing Bigg Boss Kannada 10 winner the very best for future endeavours.