Prabhas fans treated to new The Raja Saab poster ahead of birthday

Mumbai: Prabhas fans were in for an exciting surprise on October 21, just days before the star’s birthday. The makers of his upcoming film, The Raja Saab, unveiled a brand-new poster featuring the actor in a stylish and vibrant avatar, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store. The poster, shared on the film’s official social media handles, not only teased his suave look but also promised a "royal treat" set to be revealed on October 23, Prabhas' birthday.









Prabhas’ stylish new look: Funk meets swag

In the latest poster, Prabhas can be seen exuding cool confidence in a funky checked shirt featuring hues of blue, yellow, and green, layered over an olive-colored t-shirt. He completes his look with black trousers and dark brown shades, embodying the essence of a suave character. The caption accompanying the poster read, “Swag turned up to the Max 😎 & Now….your Celebrations will go off in Style 😉 A Royal Treat awaits on October 23rd 💥💥💥.”

This stylish teaser has left fans buzzing with anticipation, eagerly waiting for the big reveal on Prabhas’ birthday.

Pre-Birthday celebrations take the internet by storm

Prabhas' fans are already in celebration mode ahead of his special day. Across South India, fan clubs have organized pre-birthday celebrations with grand enthusiasm. Videos showcasing large cutouts of the star, special events, and fan-made tributes have flooded social media, creating a viral storm. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for the pan-India star, making #PrabhasBirthday a trending topic well before the actual date.





About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People’s Media Factory, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy. With music composed by Thaman, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The movie is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Prabhas’ busy slate of upcoming projects

Prabhas continues to juggle several high-profile projects. Apart from The Raja Saab, the actor will reprise his role as Deva in Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam, one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. He is also set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and make a cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.





Looking further ahead, Prabhas will return to the sci-fi world with the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, slated for 2025. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, with Kamal Haasan expected to have a bigger role as the antagonist in the sequel.

With so many exciting projects in the pipeline, Prabhas fans have much to look forward to. As the buzz around The Raja Saab intensifies and fan celebrations continue to grow, the royal treat awaiting on October 23rd is sure to add to the excitement.







