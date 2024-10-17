Prabhas's Mr Perfect addresses issues in relationships, says director Dasaradh

With reigning star Prabhas's love story ‘Mr Perfect’ set to be re-released on October 22 (Prabhas birthday), popular director Dasaradh who made the film, says it suits the new generation mindset. “Honestly, our theme is about youngsters unwilling to adjust and compromise for the sake of relationships and wanting to stick to their comfort zones. Seeking more personal space has better relatability now,” he says and adds, “When we made the film in 2011, Prabhas went in for a makeover and looked perfect as a gamer from Australia who is reluctant to sacrifice anything and wanted to lead his life on his terms overlooking parents requests,” he adds.

Director Dasaradh (Photo by arrangement)

Kajal Aggarwal and Tapsee Pannu played his love interest and the film boasted great music, locales, and family drama. “Our film addressed the issue of love and relationships and discussed the pros and cons of adjusting to sustain a relationship,” he informs. He heaps praise on Prabhas who played the trendy lover boy in the movie. “He does a lot of homework, comes prepared on the sets, is keen about each dialogue, and gets the modulation right. He is professional and fun to work with,” he adds. In the film, Prabhas realizes that once you realize love, all other issues will disappear into thin air.

