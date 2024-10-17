 Top
Prabhas's Mr Perfect addresses issues in relationships, says director Dasaradh

BVS Prakash
17 Oct 2024 6:27 AM GMT
Prabhass Mr Perfect addresses issues in relationships, says director Dasaradh
Prabhas in Mr Perfect (Photo by arrangement)

With reigning star Prabhas's love story ‘Mr Perfect’ set to be re-released on October 22 (Prabhas birthday), popular director Dasaradh who made the film, says it suits the new generation mindset. “Honestly, our theme is about youngsters unwilling to adjust and compromise for the sake of relationships and wanting to stick to their comfort zones. Seeking more personal space has better relatability now,” he says and adds, “When we made the film in 2011, Prabhas went in for a makeover and looked perfect as a gamer from Australia who is reluctant to sacrifice anything and wanted to lead his life on his terms overlooking parents requests,” he adds.

Director Dasaradh (Photo by arrangement)

Kajal Aggarwal and Tapsee Pannu played his love interest and the film boasted great music, locales, and family drama. “Our film addressed the issue of love and relationships and discussed the pros and cons of adjusting to sustain a relationship,” he informs. He heaps praise on Prabhas who played the trendy lover boy in the movie. “He does a lot of homework, comes prepared on the sets, is keen about each dialogue, and gets the modulation right. He is professional and fun to work with,” he adds. In the film, Prabhas realizes that once you realize love, all other issues will disappear into thin air.

“That’s the beauty of love and true relationships and everything you thought would go wrong but could turn right. Your personal life truly blends into your relationship over mutual admiration and respect and thereafter, it turns into a smooth-sailing journey and eventually turns into a lovey-dovey couple, he adds.
Now that Prabhas is doing more action films like ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Salaar2’, he may not have a chance to attempt a breezy romantic entertainer. “He can do all kinds of roles but now he is in a different league and dishing out larger-than-life movies,” he concludes.
