Bigg Boss 17 Winner's Trophy, 50 Lakhs, Car and More

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 looms just hours away, the excitement reaches its peak with Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashetty emerging as the top 5 finalists. Speculations are rife about the potential top three finalists, with rumors swirling that Munawar, Abhishek, and Ankita could be the front-runners for the coveted title. However, a twist in the tale suggests that Arun Mahashetty might choose to conclude his Bigg Boss journey by opting for the tempting cash bag.





All eyes are now fixed on the imminent announcement of the Bigg Boss 17 winner, with anticipation building about who will emerge victorious in this fiercely contested reality show.





In a recent update, the winner of Bigg Boss 17 is expected to be rewarded handsomely. Alongside the coveted trophy, the victorious contestant will reportedly take home a substantial cash prize of 50 lakh. Adding to the allure, it is rumored that the winner will also be presented with a luxury car. However, the cash prize may vary, depending on the fate of the elusive money bag, a crucial element in the grand finale. One of the top 5 finalists will be given the chance to quit the show and claim the contents of the money bag, which will subsequently be deducted from the overall prize money.





The grand finale shoot is already underway, and the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. Family members of the top 5 finalists have made their presence felt on the Bigg Boss 17 sets, adding an emotional layer to the culmination of this season's journey. Ankita Lokhande's mother and mother-in-law have graced the set, while Abhishek Kumar's parents are beaming with pride for their son's grand finale achievement. Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali, expressed her belief that Mannara truly deserves to win the show, having come this far in the intense competition.





As the clock ticks down to the grand reveal, the Bigg Boss 17 finale promises a rollercoaster of emotions, surprises, and, most importantly, the announcement of the winner who will not only claim the trophy but potentially drive away in a luxury car with a substantial cash prize. Stay tuned for the culmination of this gripping season and the crowning of the next Bigg Boss champion.