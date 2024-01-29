And The Winner of Bigg Boss 17 is..

Bigg Bos 17 concluded on a grand note with a fantabulous finale that saw the entry of several TV stars into the house.



Arun Mashetty was the first finalist to get evicted followed by Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra.



It was then the real excitement began for the audience as there were an equal number of followers rooting for both the top 2 contenders --Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. But Salman Khan announced that Munawar Faruqui is the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

So, In the final battle between the two, Munawar Faruqui won the race by lifting the Bigg Boss 17 Winner's Trophy.



It is worth mentioning here that Munawar Faruqui was also the audience favourite to win Bigg Boss 17. Social media trends too had indicated the same.

Abhishek Kumar became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui took home 50 lakhs along with a swanky car.



However, his winners have started trending the hashtag #RealWinnerAbhishek.

Congratulations Abhishek and Munawar.