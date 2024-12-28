Movement is Medicine, says Vidya Malavade

Vidya Malavade, who is basking in the success of her Netflix web series—Mismatched 3, shares her approach to fitness and mental well-being. “I am very disciplined and enjoy it. I have my yogic practices, which keep my mind, body, and soul in alignment,” she says.

Vidya’s fitness regime includes yoga, gym workouts, swimming, and dancing. She emphasizes the importance of movement, saying, “Movement is medicine. So if you want to stay away from medicine, movement is completely necessary.” Vidya has recently started working out at the gym, which she finds to be a great addition to her yoga practice.

Apart from physical fitness, Vidya prioritises mental health. She wakes up every morning at 4:30 am and follows a rigorous routine, which includes yogic cleansing practices, meditation, and breathwork.

“When I wake up, it's like clockwork. I do Ushapan, Jal neti, and Gandusha, prayer, and lighting a diya every morning. The Sun energy is the most unadulterated energy in the world so I also offer arghya to the Sun.”

Vidya’s morning meditation practice is a crucial part of her mental health routine. “Sometimes when you are in a state of meditation early in the morning where everything else is quiet, you can suddenly feel a spark.”

Vidya’s approach to mental health is holistic and inclusive. She emphasizes the importance of self-care, mindfulness, and discipline in maintaining good mental health. “I write down my gratitude journal. I write down the things that I want to achieve or do, or something that’s bothering me, or all of that. It is all a part of mental well-being,” says the actor.