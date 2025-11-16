Jatadhara Actress Sonakshi Sinha Recalls Her Weight Loss Journey

India : Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut in Telugu with Jatadhara, recalled her weight loss journey, emphasising that she wanted to get fit for health reasons. “Weight loss was very difficult for me because I was always an overweight kid. It took me 2.5 years (to lose weight). I realised it only during my college. I didn’t do it for vanity or to become an actor. I did it for health reasons. I was 18 and I couldn’t run on the treadmill for more than 30 seconds. That struck me once very badly. And I was like, I don’t want to live this unhealthy life,” the Dabbang actor told Bharti Singh and Harrsh Limbachiyaa on their YouTube podcast.

Sharing that she incorporated a variety in her fitness routine, Sonakshi added, “I used to go to the gym. I used to do cardio, weight training, and I tried a variety of things. I used to do yoga. Eventually, I started Pilates.”

Admitting that it’s difficult to maintain weight for someone who loves food, Sonakshi said “balance” is important. “I have always maintained a healthy body image. I don’t want to be someone who can’t inspire other girls. I didn’t have that role model when I was growing up. Your health and happiness are everything that matters.”

Taking a cue from Sinha’s candid admission, let’s understand how fitness is not only about losing weight but also building strength.