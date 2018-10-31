Priyanka Chopra reveals the secret of her relationship with Nick Jonas

Mumbai: After keeping fans and media guessing for the longest time, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement in August with a 'roka' ceremony, and now the couple is planning to take their relationship to the next level with a grand wedding in India.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra celebrates her bridal shower with friends and family in NYC

PeeCee, who celebrated her bridal shower Sunday night, opened up on her relationship ahead of her wedding with Jonas, 26. In an interview with People magazine, Priyanka said respect for each other in a relationship is vital. The actor believes it is this key ingredient that worked for her and fiancé, singer Nick Jonas.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra hints at starting a family with Nick Jonas

"Truly this is what worked for me; he has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don't mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life. Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours. Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That's respect, and that's incredible to have," the 'Baywatch actor said.

The 36-year-old actor said she does not want women to settle for less than what they deserve in life.

Also Read | All details on DeepVeer wedding and how Priyanka Chopra is important part of that

"Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There's so much that comes out of that. I think don't settle for less than that," she said.



Nick popped the big question to Priyanka during a trip to London on her 36th birthday. In London, he closed down an entire Tiffany&Co. store in order to pick out the perfect ring for his lady love. According to sources, the couple are set to tie the knot "in India in December". They got engaged in a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.

On the work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for director Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.