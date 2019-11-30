Entertainment Bollywood 30 Nov 2019 Akshay, Richa, Farha ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Akshay, Richa, Farhan & others condemn veterinary doctor's murder

ANI
Published Nov 30, 2019, 8:21 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 8:25 am IST
The gruesome episode has rocked the nation with women activists, doctors demanding strict action over the murder.
Priyanka Reddy.
 Priyanka Reddy.

New Delhi: We seem to be losing it as a society, rues actor Akshay Kumar while expressing annoyance over the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor on Thursday in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

The burnt body of the doctor was discovered late last night and following a preliminary probe, the police suspected that the slain vet was sexually assaulted too.

 

Condemning the grisly incident, Akshay recalled the "gut-wrenching Nirbhaya case" in a tweet he shared on Friday. He maintained a firm stance on the need for tough, strict laws in order to avoid such events, adding, "We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!"

Actor Farhan Akhtar too pointed out the dark reality of "how unsafe" is our society even after several of such incidents have come to light in the past. "What those men did to #Priyanka_Reddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we've allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief," he tweeted.

Adding a mention of the minor allegedly involve, writing, "And what is going to be done about the minor allegedly involved if found guilty..? For what it's worth, I feel that if you're old enough to knowingly commit a crime this brutal, you're old enough to face real consequences."

Richa Chaddha too extended condolences to the victim's family writing on how those "perpetrators" deceived the late vet by promising to "fix her scooty". "Her only crime was she trusted these men who promised to fix her scooty. Perpetrators are given the harshest punishment, they don't belong in society. They won her trust and then brutalised her. Treated her like a thing, not a human being. Condolences to the family," she tweeted.

"The horror! The brutality! Perpetrators must be brought to book. I grieve for her family and for what is happening to some elements in our society," tweeted Shabana Azmi.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too batted for a "stringent punishment" for the heinous crime. "I feel numb and deeply anguished to read about the inhuman crime against Doctor Priyanka Reddy. The culprits should be given Stringent punishment for this heinous crime," he tweeted.

The gruesome episode has rocked the nation with women activists, doctors demanding strict action over the murder. However, Hyderabad Police has arrested the accused involved in the alleged rape and murder. Moreover, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

...
Tags: priyanka reddy, priyanka reddy murder case, dr priyanka reddy, bollywood reaction, rip priyanka reddy, akshay kumar, farhan akhtar, richa chadha, bollywood
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra in the still from her upcoming film. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Girl on the Train' to release on this date

Commando 3

Commando 3 movie review: Cinematic pop patriotism fails to impress!

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan’s stunt mishap

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Aryan flies high



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Wonderful to play such strong & fierce character: 'Panipat' star Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt in 'Panipat'.

Suhana brilliant artiste, I hope Aryan becomes actor too, says Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday.

Priyanka, Nick celebrate Thanksgiving ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Dadi from Ajay Devgn's 'Raid', Pushpa Joshi passes away

Pushpa Joshi. (Photo: YouTube)

Hrithik Roshan faces criticism for lack of diligence for endorsing 'Jolly Tulsi 51'

Hrithik Roshan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham