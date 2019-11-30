Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2019 'Delayed respon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Delayed response led to her death,' Priyanka Reddy's parents blame cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Priyanka’s father, P. Sridhar Reddy, agreed that if the police had been deployed immediately, his daughter might have been saved.
Priyanka Reddy
 Priyanka Reddy

Hyderabad: Priyanka Reddy’s parents alleged that the police delayed in responding to the complaint that she was missing and also told them to go elsewhere to lodge a complaint. A swift response could have saved our daughter, they said.

Adding insult to injury was the callous and humiliating manner in which the police spoke of their daughter, saying she must have gone out with someone.

 

“I was feeling tense after 10.30 pm,” said Vijayamma, Priyanka’s mother. “My younger daughter Divya came with colleagues from her office to search for her. When they could not find her, we went to the RGIA police station. The police checked the footage and said that Priyanka was seen leaving the spot but not returning. They said she would have gone with someone. They asked if she had an affair and asked me to tell truth.”

Then they told her to complain at Shamshabad police station.  “About three hours were wasted and by that time the accused would have taken my daughter out of the city,” she said. “While leaving home she said she would be back soon,” Vijayamma said. “Then she called and asked if I want tablets and the call was less than a minute. After that, her phone was switched off and I suspected something happened to her. The accused have done brutal things to my daughter.”

Priyanka’s father, P. Sridhar Reddy, agreed that if the police had been deployed immediately, his daughter might have been saved. “They did no physical verification and depended only on CCTV footage,” he said. “Instead of searching the next day and finding her dead beside the wall, the police could have searched immediately. They could have found her easily.”

Divya said she did not expect such a gruesome incident would happen to her sister. “When my sister called, I thought she was scared as it was late at night,” she said. “I later understood it was severe. When her number was switched off, I thought there was a network problem. I never imagined it could be an emergency or that she was in danger. She didn’t dial 100 and even I didn’t. The government should bring awareness about it.”

Police advised the media not to publish the victim’s name or that of her parents and her family. However, they could not justify their advice.

...
Tags: priyanka reddy, gang rape, crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Two days after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray led government will face a trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Maharashtra floor test, Sena's Raut claims support of 170 MLAs

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that a committee appointed by the Centre to inspect

Delhi's ‘shop-like schools’ checking committee only has ‘yes men’, says High Court

The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Maoists blow up bridge amid J'khand Assembly polls, no injuries reported

Two days after a woman veterinarian was raped and set ablaze by four men here, the charred body of another woman, who is yet to be identified, was found in the same locality on Friday. (Representational Image)

Another woman’s burnt body found in Hyd where veterinarian was killed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Villagers angry! Telasang bans Mahesh Kumatalli

People of Telasang village in Athani taluk stand under the board prohibiting the entry of disqualified MLA Mahesh Kumtahalli to his native village

Climate change: Bengaluru students protest against govt inaction

Friday For Future a movement by students take part in an awareness campaign against Global Climate Warming in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: Shashidhar B)

Bengaluru: International drug racket busted, 2 arrested

The drugs seized from the two accused

Discipline drivers, reduce bus fares: Residents to BMTC chief

The BMTC bus fares are very high and even for student passes with the GST added is very expensive (For representation only)

Unearthing the truth: The fight for Ayodhya

Artists perform at the Mangaluru Lit Fest
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham