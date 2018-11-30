search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

2.0 box-office: The Hindi version of Rajinikanth starrer earns Rs 20.25 cr on day one

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2018, 2:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest magnum opus ‘2.0’ has released in 10,000 screens worldwide.
Posters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0'.
 Posters of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0'.

Mumbai: The much anticipated Sci-Fi drama '2.0' is off to a good start at the box-office. The Hindi version of the S Shankar directorial, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, earned Rs 20.25 crore on opening day.

Also Read | 2.0 movie review: Shankar’s visual extravaganza transports you to another world

 

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box-office numbers of Hindi version of '2.0'. He wrote, "Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."

The magnum opus, which has released in 10,000 screens worldwide, recorded box office collections of Rs 70 crore on the opening day, across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer has also performed exceptionally well in the international market. It has raked in nearly Rs 2 crore in the US, Rs 58 lakh in Australia and over Rs 11 lakh in New Zealand.

Also Read | Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

2.0 is the spiritual successor to 2010 film Enthiran, which was also directed by S Shankar and it featured Rajinikanth as the protagonist (Dr Vaseegaran) and the antagonist (robot Chitti). In 2.0, Chitti is reassembled by Dr Vaseegaran to fight an evil named PakshiRaja (Akshay Kumar), an ornithologist who has turned against human beings.

2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Panday and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by double Oscar winner AR Rahman. The film has released worldwide on November 29.

...
Tags: 2.0 film, akshay kumar, actor rajinikanth, s shankar, amy jackson


Related Stories

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release
As Rajinikanth fans welcome 2.0, tributes paid to his friend Ambi
2.0 movie review: Shankar’s visual extravaganza transports you to another world


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepal stalls on LGBT rights despite early strides

More than 900,000 of Nepal's roughly 26-million population identify as a sexual minority, according to LGBT rights group Blue Diamond Society.
 

Blind man suing Playboy for not letting him enjoy its online magazine

Nixon started a class action civil case in a US court to force the company to make its sites accessible to the blind.
 

Here are 5 sexual health tips every woman needs to know

From semen allergy to blackheads on vagina, experts share a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie
 

Congo's Ebola outbreak now 2nd largest in history, says WHO

Congo's health ministry announced the number of cases has reached 426. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding

The Baywatch actress and Meghan have been friends since January 2016 when they hit it off after meeting at the Elle Women in Television event. (Photo: PTI, AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Video: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Good News’ goes on floors

Akshay and Kareena were last seen together in 2015 flick -

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie

2.0 will be Akshay Kumar’s biggest first day grosser

Released a day earlier with no festival around, this could be the highest non-festival Thursday opening for the Hindi version as well.

I don’t want to do something that would embarrass my family: Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on board Yash’s Kolar Gold Fields

Yash believes that Farhan and Ritesh’s involvement will have a positive impact on the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham