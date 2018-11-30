2.0 box-office: The Hindi version of Rajinikanth starrer earns Rs 20.25 cr on day one

Mumbai: The much anticipated Sci-Fi drama '2.0' is off to a good start at the box-office. The Hindi version of the S Shankar directorial, starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles, earned Rs 20.25 crore on opening day.

Also Read | 2.0 movie review: Shankar’s visual extravaganza transports you to another world

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the box-office numbers of Hindi version of '2.0'. He wrote, "Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz."

Non-holiday release... Non-festival period... Yet, #2Point0 takes a SUPER START... Keeping in mind the fact that it’s a dubbed film + advance bookings opened very late, the biz is STRONG... Thu ₹ 20.25 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2018

The magnum opus, which has released in 10,000 screens worldwide, recorded box office collections of Rs 70 crore on the opening day, across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer has also performed exceptionally well in the international market. It has raked in nearly Rs 2 crore in the US, Rs 58 lakh in Australia and over Rs 11 lakh in New Zealand.

Also Read | Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

2.0 is the spiritual successor to 2010 film Enthiran, which was also directed by S Shankar and it featured Rajinikanth as the protagonist (Dr Vaseegaran) and the antagonist (robot Chitti). In 2.0, Chitti is reassembled by Dr Vaseegaran to fight an evil named PakshiRaja (Akshay Kumar), an ornithologist who has turned against human beings.

2.0 also stars Sudhanshu Panday and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by double Oscar winner AR Rahman. The film has released worldwide on November 29.