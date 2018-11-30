2.0 movie review: Shankar’s visual extravaganza transports you to another world

Rating:

Cast: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson.

Director: Shankar

After much fanfare and hype, director Shankar's 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has finally hit the screens. Incorporating stunning VFX, an up-tempo screenplay, and an active background score, the enterprising director has attempted to make a film that would take you to another world and consume your attention. And true to his word, some of those aspects definitely do materialize in your viewing experience.

2.O continues the saga of Dr Vaseegaran (Rajinikanth) and his creation, Chitti. The film quickly develops into its groove when for inexplicable reasons, we see that all smartphones in and around Chennai begin to levitate on their own while playing a video or sound bite featuring birds. The government needs to take action, but they barely have a clue as to what's going on. In enters Vaseegaran and his humanoid friend Nila (Amy Jackson) They have to overcome much bureaucratic hurdles, after which they're tasked to get to the bottom of this menace which has left several VIPs in the state dead.

After some initial investigations and seeing the millions of smartphones metamorphose into a terrifying birdman, Vaseegaran decides to wake up the sleeping beast from Enthiran: Chitti. The soft-spoken and intelligent robot vastly improves the chances of Vaseegaran and co in defeating his enemies. The first half leads up to this point, after which resumes a bit of background on Akshay Kumar's character Pakshi Raja and how he had gone from being an anguished ornithologist to a menacing demon. The final boss is ready, but is Vaseegaran done with his robotics yet? Chitti has the seed for a stronger, more brash, and loudmouthed version of himself. Nila helps bring this to fruition during crunch time. The battle between Chitti reloaded version 2.O and birdman is now set to take place.

Saving Chennai and eventually the planet from this phone-grubbing monster while answering deep-seated questions on life and the universe forms the remainder of the film.

Rajinikanth is in full form and carries the film on his shoulders. Especially, after his dashing entry as Chitti, his mass moments begin. And not to forget the audacity of his yet another avatar - 3.O -Kutti Chitti, which provides some lighthearted moments. But the actor seemed a bit exhausted in few scenes. Akshay Kumar, around whom the story's conflict is built, proves his versatility, although his screen time as Pakshi Raja is less. He shines in the flashback portions. The actor as an antagonist (giant sparrow) is menacing. Amy as a robot plays her part perfectly. Sudhanshu Pandey as Dhirendhra Bhora, son of Dr Bhora from previous part has been wasted in an insignificant role.

Rather than a solid story, Shankar has heavily relied upon the VFX and special effects and undoubtedly they are spectacular and at par with Hollywood standards. In fact, the film has been shot in 3D cameras and the 3D Visual effects are quite captivating. One cannot help but reminded of the director's earlier movies like Anniyan and Sivaji especially in the scene where the Giant bird transforms into Vaseegaran in split seconds and back ala Ambi, Anniyan and Remo in Anniyan. Shankar's strong forte is inbuilt comedy and romantic songs shot in exotic locales and manner. Sadly, both are curtailed in 2.O. Only two songs of AR Rahman have been featured. Porali song at an appropriate slot, and the chartbuster romantic number Endhira Logathu Sundariye relegated to the end title card rolling. Nirav Shah's brilliant camera work and Resul Pookutty's high standard sounds warrant mention. The film imparts an interesting universal message. The film can be watched for its visual extravaganza.