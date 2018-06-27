search on deccanchronicle.com
Irrfan Khan reacts after bagging Best Actor honour at IIFA Awards for Hindi Medium

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2018, 10:04 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2018, 10:10 am IST
The actor, who is currently in London for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumour, couldn’t attend the ceremony.
Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in a still from ‘Hindi Medium.’
Mumbai: Irrfan Khan, who is currently in London for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumour, has thanked his fans for being "part of his journey" after he received the Best Actor trophy for his performance in 'Hindi Medium' at the Indian International Film Awards 2018 (IIFA).

"Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey #IIFA2018," Irrfan tweeted.

 

Also read: Irrfan Khan opens up on battling cancer, sends a heartfelt note from London

In ‘Hindi Medium’, Irrfan palyed the role of a father trying to get his child admitted in a posh English medium school in Delhi.

Also read: After revealing his illness, Irrfan Khan returns to Twitter, here's what he wrote

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film also featured Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal and was a sleeper hit.

Tags: irrfan khan, iifa awards, hindi medium, twitter


