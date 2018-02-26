Sridevi death row: Dubai cops say no foul play after speaking to Boney Kapoor

Mumbai: Sridevi reportedly drowned after losing her balance and falling into the bathtub under the influence of alcohol.

A forensic report has cited accidental drowning as the cause of death, according to Gulf News, tweeted by news agency ANI.

ANI also tweeted the forensic examination found traces of alcohol in the actor's blood and that she lost her balance under the influence of alcohol, fell into the bathtub and drowned.

Her body has also been released for embalming. The case has been handed over to the Dubai Public Prosecution, which will take forward the 'legal procedures' in the case.

However, the latest update too is that Boney Kapoor has been taken into questioning there since he was the last person to see the body.

“There is no benchmark of how much time it could take. He (Boney Kapoor) may be asked for a statement as he was the last person to see her alive, it would not suggest that he is under investigation,” executive editor of Khaleej Times, Vicky Kapur, told Times Now.

According to a report on Times Now, the Dubai police have ruled out foul play and disaffirmed any criminal motive behind the death.