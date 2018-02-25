Sridevi passes away in Dubai at 54, funeral tomorrow afternoon

Mumbai: Sridevi breathed her last on Sunday morning, where she was in Dubai after attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding there.

As per the latest reports, Sridevi’s body will leave from Dubai at 9.30 pm IST and will arrive in Pawan Hans Mumbai at midnight, around 2 am-3 am.

Celebrities will supposedly pay their respects to her from around 7 am to 10 am on Monday at her bungalow in Versova, which will be followed by her last rites, which will be held at approximately 1 pm in Pawan Hans, Vile Parle.

This will reportedly be followed by Chautha that will be held on Tuesday i.e. on February 27.

The latest being heard is that Anil Ambani has sent a chartered flight to Dubai to collect Sridevi’s mortal remains.

The actress reportedly fainted due to the massive cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead before her arrival.

Last seen in ‘Mom’, the last film to have her on-screen presence will be Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming romantic sci-fi movie ‘Zero’. The actress plays a cameo role in the movie.