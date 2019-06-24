Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 24 Jun 2019 Sona Mohapatra slams ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sona Mohapatra slams Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' fans; read tweets here

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 4:55 pm IST
Shahid and Kiara starrer Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu super hit film, 'Arjun Reddy'.
Sona Mohapatra slams Kabir Singh fans. (Photo: Instagram)
 Sona Mohapatra slams Kabir Singh fans. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is doing good business at the box-office. The film has crossed 50 crore mark on day 3 and leading towards Rs 100 crore club. However, Singer Sona Mohapatra didn't like the film and criticised it for being regressive in its treatment of women.

Sona had tweeted, "Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition?” "Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia , makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in #India,” she added.

 

 

Soon after Sona's reaction, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh fans attacked Sona on social media. However, the fearless singer lashed out at defenders of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture on Twitter.

Also Read | Kabir Singh BO collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film records blockbuster weekend

Slamming the Twitter user for pointing out that she had sung the song, Bedardi Raja, Sona wrote, “U are the nth moron trying to make such a false equivalence. A woman singing lustily & celebrating her own sexuality isn’t likely to cause violence & isn’t the same thing as a man grabbing a woman without her consent, kissing her apart from several other such toxic masculine acts.”

Reacting to another defender of Kabir Singh, Sona wrote, "Here is another runt trying to bring me down for criticising a film character/narrative that I didn’t like. I have no issues singing ‘Bhojpuri’ songs btw. I start some shows with poetry written by the brilliant Bhikhari Thakur.”

Meanwhile, Shahid and Kiara starrer Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu super hit film, 'Arjun Reddy'.

...
Tags: shahid kapoor, kiara advani, kabir singh, sona mohapatra, kabir singh controversy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Kabir Singh BO collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film records blockbuster weekend
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh mints big numbers on day 1; find out here
'Kabir Singh' is an unusual love story, says Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Kabir Singh movie review: A loser bully gets glorified!
Kabir Singh movie review: Shahid Kapoor at the top of his game
Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Latest From Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Here's the confirmed list of contestants

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 trailer. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Did you know? Ayushmann Khurrana wrapped up Article 15 in 30 days

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’

Salman Khan charges this much amount for Bigg Boss 13; find out

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Cuteness Overloaded: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's cosy picture breaking the internet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why every woman must solo travel

Reading some articles online and talking to other women who have solo travelled can imbibe you with confidence. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

The woman had pleaded before the court to conceive another child through the in-vitro fertilisation or restoration of conjugal relations, The Times of India reported.
 

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

After Varthaman's returned to India, his swashbuckling gunsliger moustache and equally suave hairstyle has become the new fad among men across the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

BMC declares Maharashtra CM's official residence defaulter, 18 ministers also in list

The total amount of the bill pending is around Rs 7,44,981, according to BMC. (Photo: ANI)
 

Salman Khan charges this much amount for Bigg Boss 13; find out

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

Hunt, 52, said it was disrespectful for Johnson to have turned down the opportunity for a televised head-to-head debate on Sky television. (Photo: AP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Salman Khan charges this much amount for Bigg Boss 13; find out

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’

Cuteness Overloaded: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's cosy picture breaking the internet

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Did you know? Ayushmann Khurrana wrapped up Article 15 in 30 days

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 trailer. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Kabir Singh BO collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film records blockbuster weekend

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha is now 'Baby Bedi' on Twitter, here's why

Sonakshi Sinha.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham