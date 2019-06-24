Cricket World Cup 2019

Kabir Singh BO collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's film records blockbuster weekend

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 24, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Released in 3123 screens across the country, 'Kabir Singh' is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box-office this year.
Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: There was a lot of curiosity amongst audiences for Shahid Kapoor and Kirara Advani starrer ‘Kabir Singh’. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster, in which Shahid stepped in the shoes of Vijay Devarakonda. And just like the original film, the Hindi remake is unstoppable at the box-office.

After the solid opening of Rs 20.21 crore, the film has become the biggest opener of Shahid Kapoor’s long career, and it continues its fantastic run at the box office. The film raked in around Rs 27.91 crore on Sunday, taking its total collection so far to around Rs 70.83 crore.

 

Also Read | Review: Kabir Singh

Sharing the latest numbers, noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz."

'Kabir Singh' was released in the whopping 3123 screens across the country.  As of now, Kabir Singh is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year, and the only one to not release on a holiday.

'Kabir Singh' revolves around a orthopedic surgeon who goes on a downward spiral of drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life.
The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

The film is expected to face major competition from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15'. The Anubhav Sinha directorial is slated to release on June 28.

