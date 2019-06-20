My father slapped me, I got in touch with Kangana: Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan is currently making headlines with her claims of getting harassed by the Roshan family. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina revealed many hidden truths about her life.

Sunaina in an interview claims that she is being prosecuted for dating Muslim journalist. Speaking about it, Hrithik's sister said, "Last year my father (Rakesh Roshan) slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn't he have been behind bars? I met him through Facebook last year but I hadn't saved his number as I didn't want my parents to know. I want them to accept him right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it. I don't know about marriage but right now I want to be with him."

Sunaina also revealed that her brother Hrithik didn't help her and broke a promise to get a flat. She said, "Hrithik had promised me that he would get me a house of my own, wherever that I wanted in Mumbai, but he has not done that. When I found a rented apartment for myself in Lokhandwala, he said it's too expensive for me. Is 2.5 lakhs rent too expensive for him? I don't think so. He didn't stick to his words. Everybody is harassing me today."

"Two days back I had asked my parents for money and they refused. Today they gave me just Rs. 50,000 to run expenses for the entire month. Why am I not allowed more? I am their daughter. Am I not entitled to have more money being a Roshan? Since a year back I wasn't allowed any money but two days back, I asked my mom (Pinky) that I wanted a certain amount," Sunaina revealed about expenses she got from the house.

Notably, Sunaina also got in touch with Hrithik's arch-rival Kangana for her help. Mentioning about a meeting with Kangana, she said, "I got in touch with Kangana recently to ask for help, because she represents women power. I support women power and I support Kangana today. Kangana is a woman and she has the right to ask for help and so do I. She wants justice and so do I. I don’t know what happened between my brother and her but obviously, there cannot be any smoke without fire. Kangana and I were friends before and then we lost touch. I have always been extremely fond of Kangana but two years ago, when she won a national award, I messaged her, she told me ‘Don’t be friends with me or be in touch because of the family,’ and I was wondering what was happening as I wasn’t aware of what was happening. Nobody told me. That’s when I asked my family what is going on and if my brother has any proof, tell him to put it out into the open. Why is he hiding the proof?"

Let's see how Hrithik Roshan and his family would react to this.