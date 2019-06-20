Cricket World Cup 2019

Sussanne Khan extends support to Roshan family amid controversy surrounding Sunaina

ANI
Published Jun 20, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Recalling Sunaina Roshan of being a loving, warm, and caring person, Khan suggested that she is in an unfortunate situation
 Sussanne Khan with Hrithik Roshan.

Mumbai: "Please respect a family's tough period," the recent controversy surrounding Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan, prompted his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to share a post in support of the Roshan family.

Recalling Sunaina Roshan of being a loving, warm, and caring person, Khan suggested that she is in an unfortunate situation.

 

"As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation," she wrote in an Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday made some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan's family. She accused them of physically assaulting Sunania for being in love with a Muslim. Rangoli also claimed that Sunaina has sought Kangana's help in the matter.

Stating that Hrithik's family is going through a rough phase at the moment, Sussanne wrote, "Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable, to say the least. Please respect a family's tough period, each family goes through such times."

"I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long," she concluded.

While Sunaina has been making headlines for quite a while now, the rest of the Roshan family is yet to give an official statement.

Tags: sussanne khan, hrithik roshan, sunaina roshan, roshan family, ex-wife


