search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Sexual assault allegations by cousin: Jeetendra gets relief from Himachal Pradesh HC

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 9:24 am IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday stayed further proceedings against him in the sexual assault case.
Jeetendra has not acted in films for a substantial amount of time now.
 Jeetendra has not acted in films for a substantial amount of time now.

Shimla: In a major relief to veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Saturday stayed further proceedings against him in the sexual assault case registered by his cousin.

The police had registered a case against him on February 16 on the complaint of his cousin, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by him in a hotel here in January 1971.

 

The high court listed the matter for hearing on May 23. Jeetendra challenged the FIR registered against him and sought quashing of the FIR.

Also read: When stars faced the 'rape' charge: Jeetendra not the first one to be booked

The actor had claimed that the police had registered the FIR without any preliminary investigation or evidence.

Jeetendra was neither questioned by the police nor he was provided a copy of the FIR, his counsel said, adding that the allegations were false, and a conspiracy was being hatched to malign the image of the actor.

Also read: Silence on Jeetendra's episode is deafening

While issuing a notice to the respondent in the matter, Justice Mohan Goel directed the complainant to file a reply within four weeks.

Meanwhile, further proceedings in the FIR registered at Women Police Station, Shimla, under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, have been stayed.

The woman had claimed that Jeetendra, who is her aunt's son, had arranged for her to join him from New Delhi to Shimla on the sets of a film he was shooting for.

She alleged in the complaint that after reaching Shimla at night, the inebriated actor went to her room, joined two twin beds and sexually assaulted her.
The complainant had told the police that all these years she remained silent because of her father. As now he is no more, she finally decided to lodge a case against the actor.

Tags: jeetendra, sexual assault, himachal pradesh high court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

When stars faced the 'rape' charge: Jeetendra not the first one to be booked
Actor Jeetendra booked for sexual assault
Silence on Jeetendra's episode is deafening
Veteran actor Jeetendra quashes sexual assault claims by cousin
Woman accuses Jeetendra of sexual abuse, actor's lawyer rebuffs the claims


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry will not sign a prenup

Harry would be following the example of his brother, Prince William, who rejected a prenup before tying the knot with Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Smart software can diagnose prostate cancer, says study

In the longer term it may lead to automated or partially-automated prostate cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'2 decades of Aishwarya - wow!', 'Rekha Maa' pens lovely tribute to 'moon-faced girl'

Rekha has peviously presented awards to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at events.
 

ISL 2017-18 final, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Live streaming, telecast and more

Bengaluru FC qualified for the playoffs with four games to spare and were eight points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC.(Photo: ISL Media)
 

Pune to host 2 play-off games of Indian Premier League 2018

Talking about the same after a governing council meeting on Friday, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that if the stadium and the wicket is ready then they would allot the two of this season's play-offs to Pune. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Maharashtra bans plastic: 5 reasons why plastics are bad for everyone

A number of cases come up each year where animals get tangled in plastic in the ocean and suffocate to death. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Baaghi 2: Tiger was nervous about hair transformation, Disha made him comfortable

A screenshot from the video of Tiger and Disha.

I got typecast in sari-clad roles, says Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte

Did you know? Aishwarya could’ve debuted opposite SRK or Aamir in these popular films

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's equation with the third Khan apart from Aamir and Shah Rukh is well-known.

Salman Khan to star in Aayush Sharma’s debut

Salman Khan

After losing out on Singh Is Bliing, Kriti Sanon to romance Akshay in Housefull 4?

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon in a photoshoot.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham