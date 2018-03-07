search on deccanchronicle.com
Actor Jeetendra booked for sexual assault

ANI
Published Mar 7, 2018, 8:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
As per the complainant, Jeetendra sexually assaulted his cousin in Shimla, in January 1971.
 Jeetendra.

Mumbai: The Shimla Police on Wednesday booked veteran actor Jeetendra after his cousin lodged a complaint accusing him of sexual assault.

On the complaint of the victim, the police registered a sexual molestation case under section 354 (assault on woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in New Shimla.

 

As per the complainant, Jeetendra sexually assaulted her in Shimla, in January 1971. At that time the actor was 28 years old and the complainant was 18.

She said that the actor "arranged" for her to join him on a film shooting schedule in Shimla where he later assaulted her in an inebriated state.

Jeetendra, a well-known name in the Hindi film industry, is also a film producer and has daughter Ekta and son Tusshar with wife Shobhaa.

Tags: jeetendra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




