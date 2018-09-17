Our children are not our responsibility: Shah Rukh Khan turns 'Parent Philosopher'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has turned into a "Parent Philosopher" for a day. The father of three took to his Twitter to share some of his parent wisdom with twitterverse.

He posted a screenshot on Twitter that reads: "Our children are not our responsibility. They are a measure of our capabilities" and captioned it: "Sunday afternoon...for no apparent reason...feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to Thank the kids not to give advice to parents..."

Sunday afternoon...for no apparent reason...feel like being a Parent Philosopher. This is to Thank the kids not to give advice to parents... pic.twitter.com/UR5GEwUVwb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 16, 2018

"When someone says 'my kid is such a problem'. I want to tell them don't look at them as that. coz actually, their 'issues' are a call to our potential. a source of telling us we can exceed our energies more than we know," he added.

The actor seems to be extremely attached to his kids and keeps posting their pictures on the social media.

In August, when his daughter Suhana made her entry into the glamour world by featuring as Vogue India's cover star for August issue, the proud father tweeted the picture of the cover and wrote, "Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are..." except when it comes to our children. So sending u all my love & a big hug. Hello Suhana Khan!."