Entertainment, Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan saved a man’s life in Syria and he will also be pleased to know how!

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 14, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2018, 9:55 am IST
"Whenever the Army personnel came to enquire at the check point, I would say Shah Rukh Khan," a man recollects.
A beautiful place Syria has been in the news recently for the war that had intensified on the roads and affected the common public too.

There are areas dominated or recaptured by the Syrian army and those are the only best bet for Indians to roam around, but not without some pain.

 

A journalist gives his first hand experience at how Bollywood, mainly Shah Rukh Khan, and till an extent Amitabh Bachchan and his family, helped him out of trouble, to DNA. He writes:

“When I would say that I’m an Indian, the reply would be, "Oh you come from Hind." That would not end the conversation. Out of 100 times I was stopped, 90 percent of the soldiers said, "Give my regards to Shahrukh Khan or we love Shah Rukh Khan.” Even Katrina Kaif, Karishma Kapoor and Amitabh Bachhan came up during the conversation.

Many asked me about Amitabh Bachhan’s son. His name. His equation with Aishwariya Rai. I used my encyclopedic knowledge of Stardust, Gladrags and Filmfare to the best effect. For those moments I felt that I owed Bollywood.

Whenever the Army personnel came to enquire at the check point, I would say Shah Rukh Khan and they would smile and ask me to go ahead. It is a classic case of soft power doing better than hard power. India’s soft power remains Bollywood. It makes life easier and often helps to break ice in unusual and hostile circumstances. Syria is a case in example.”

