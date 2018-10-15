search on deccanchronicle.com
Alok Nath responds to CINTAA, his wife moves court against Vinta Nanda

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
While Alok Nath has denied Vinta’s accusations, Nath's wife Ashu Singh has moved court against Vinta Nanda.
 Alok Nath was seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ earlier this year.

Mumbai: Last week in a Facebook post, writer-producer Vinta Nanda accused actor Alok Nath of spiking her drink and raping her 19 years ago. Since then, actor Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Alok Nath of rowdy behaviour and shared their ordeals on social media.

While Alok Nath has denied Vinta’s accusations, Nath's wife Ashu Singh has moved court against Vinta Nanda. In a complaint addressed to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai's Andheri Court, Ashu has asked for the court to direct Amboli police to take cognizance of her complaint against Vinta and investigate the matter.

Mumbai Mirror quoted Alok Nath's advocate Ashok Saraogi as saying. “A complaint was submitted to the police for defaming my client; we have also moved court in the matter.”

The actor has also filed a defamation case against her on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in response to the notice issued by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), actor Alok Nath's lawyer Ashok Saraogi has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment made against his client.

In the wake of the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following the revelation, similar cases have tumbled out, rattling the media industry.

