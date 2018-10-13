search on deccanchronicle.com
Rape allegation: Alok Nath slaps defamation case against Vinta Nanda

ANI
Published Oct 13, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
The veteran actor, who is currently in the storm of several accusations of sexual misconduct, has decided to take action.
Vinta Nanda has credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.
New Delhi: Actor Alok Nath has filed a defamation case against Vinta Nanda, the writer and TV producer who recently alleged that Nath sexually harassed and raped her in the '90s.This comes less than a week after Nanda narrated her ordeal on Facebook amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement.

"I hadn't just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalised," she had written in reference to the 'most sanskari person in the industry'.

 

Nanda was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s. Nath played a lead role in the soap.

In her post, Nanda alleged that Alok Nath harassed her sexually, following which Nath was taken off the show and things continued.

Bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also accused Alok Nath of sexual misconduct and shared their ordeals on social media.

In the wake of the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following the revelation, similar cases have tumbled out, rattling the media industry.

