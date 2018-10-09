‘Laughter and smiles as always’: Peecee meets Rishi, Neetu amid his treatment

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who recently flew to the United States with wife Neetu Kapoor to seek medical treatment, spent quality time with his 'Agneepath' co-star Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, 'The Sky Is Pink' star shared a picture of the trio, in which Rishi can be seen sitting on a couch, and Priyanka and Neetu sitting behind him.

"Was so good seeing you both @neetu54 #RishiKapoor laughter and smiles as always!!," Priyanka captioned the post.

The 'Kapoor and Sons' star also recently met his 'old friend', actor Anupam Kher, in Manhattan, New York.

In a tweet last month, Rishi announced that he was travelling to the US for medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump to conclusions, the 'Mulk' actor asked them not to speculate on his leave of absence.

"Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus" of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" the 66-year-old's tweet read.